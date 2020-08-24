EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued a request for proposals of up to $200,000 in matching funding to support the creation of an Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan.

The successful applicant will identify opportunities, policy barriers and potential. They will also make recommendations to inform investment and polices regarding as well as identify optimal locations for energy storage. The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.

Energy storage allows for the capture of power generated by a source, most commonly from renewable energy sources. The stored energy can then be added to the electrical grid at times when customer demand is higher than the output of the generating facility. As energy production in Michigan continues to include more renewable energy resources, energy storage will play a key role in providing quality, reliable power to Michigan’s homes and businesses. Planning for an increase in energy storage capacity will be important to the future of grid performance and reliability with the addition of more intermittent energy production to the generation portfolio in the state.

The Energy Storage Roadmap RFP explains the purpose, objectives and program priorities. For more information, contact Energy Service’s Jake Wilkinson at WilkinsonJ8@Michigan.gov.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is Sept. 14 with the anticipated start of the grant period as Oct. 1, 2020.

Funding for the project is from the U.S. Department of Energy and administered by EGLE’s Energy Services.

