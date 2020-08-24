Advertisement

EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy logo.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy logo.(EGLE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued a request for proposals of up to $200,000 in matching funding to support the creation of an Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan.

The successful applicant will identify opportunities, policy barriers and potential. They will also make recommendations to inform investment and polices regarding as well as identify optimal locations for energy storage. The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future. 

Energy storage allows for the capture of power generated by a source, most commonly from renewable energy sources. The stored energy can then be added to the electrical grid at times when customer demand is higher than the output of the generating facility. As energy production in Michigan continues to include more renewable energy resources, energy storage will play a key role in providing quality, reliable power to Michigan’s homes and businesses. Planning for an increase in energy storage capacity will be important to the future of grid performance and reliability with the addition of more intermittent energy production to the generation portfolio in the state.

The Energy Storage Roadmap RFP explains the purpose, objectives and program priorities. For more information, contact Energy Service’s Jake Wilkinson at WilkinsonJ8@Michigan.gov.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is Sept. 14 with the anticipated start of the grant period as Oct. 1, 2020.

Funding for the project is from the U.S. Department of Energy and administered by EGLE’s Energy Services.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.

News

Lakeshore Depot grocery store now open in Marquette

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan sees double digit COVID-19 case increase Monday, 26 recoveries added

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
New recoveries were added in Delta (2), Iron (4), and Marquette (20) counties.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

National

‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said.

News

Marquette Area Public School Board hears update on student learning numbers, plans for restart

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Marquette Area Public School board met Monday morning, with an update on numbers and supplies just two weeks away from the start of the school year.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Back to School & Beyond

Breitung Township Schools’ teachers back in the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
In all three school buildings, these instructors were grouped together to learn about the new technology usage, like google classroom.

News

Construction continues at Sugarloaf Mountain in Marquette County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The next phase of construction, which includes a deceleration lane and a bypass lane on County Road 550, has begun.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 23, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan visits The Ryan Report archives for two interviews from the past.