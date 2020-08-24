Delta Inn Motel torn down

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been nearly four months since the fire at the Delta Inn Motel. Monday, the motel along Ludington Street in Escanaba was torn down.

The fire in April killed two people and injured three others and left the motel with charred studs. It took nearly three hours to put the fire out.

People watched Monday as an excavator tore into the building and filled dump trucks with debris. There’s no word yet on how the fire was started.

