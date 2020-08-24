Construction continues at Sugarloaf Mountain in Marquette County

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Additional parking and more is still being constructed for Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area in Marquette County.

The next phase of construction, which includes a deceleration lane and a bypass lane on County Road 550, has begun.

Marquette County officials say for the next two weeks, there will be a lot of construction activity near the roadway.

County officials say the new parking lot, south of the existing lot, is expected to open in September, with 100 parking spaces. The new lot also has larger spaces for RVs, vehicles with trailers and buses.

The final phase, which will update the older north lot, will happen once the new south lot opens, county officials said.

Because of added local and tourist traffic on County Road 550 during the summer and fall months, the county is asking all drivers to be alert and watch for pedestrians and construction workers when traveling through the work zone.

