Advertisement

Construction continues at Sugarloaf Mountain in Marquette County

The next phase of construction, which includes a deceleration lane and a bypass lane on County Road 550, has begun.
The Sugarloaf Mountain sign in Marquette Township.
The Sugarloaf Mountain sign in Marquette Township.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Additional parking and more is still being constructed for Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area in Marquette County.

The next phase of construction, which includes a deceleration lane and a bypass lane on County Road 550, has begun.

Marquette County officials say for the next two weeks, there will be a lot of construction activity near the roadway.

County officials say the new parking lot, south of the existing lot, is expected to open in September, with 100 parking spaces. The new lot also has larger spaces for RVs, vehicles with trailers and buses.

The final phase, which will update the older north lot, will happen once the new south lot opens, county officials said.

Because of added local and tourist traffic on County Road 550 during the summer and fall months, the county is asking all drivers to be alert and watch for pedestrians and construction workers when traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 23, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan visits The Ryan Report archives for two interviews from the past.

National

‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

First day of in-person classes at NMU

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
After a week-long delay, NMU begins in-person classes Monday, August 24th.

Latest News

News

Houghton County boat parade for President Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Trump 2020 flags were latched to the back of the boats and jet skis as they paraded through the water Sunday afternoon.

VOD Recordings

Back to School & Beyond: How parents can monitor kids for coronavirus symptoms

Updated: 6 hours ago
Interview with Dr. Francis Darr, UPHS-Marquette pediatrician

News

Golf and spaghetti benefit to help family that lost home in fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Golf outing to raise money for Rivord family that loss home in fire.

News

Lower Michigan man builds Lego Grand Hotel

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Your clicks could help him create an official retail Grand Hotel Lego set.

News

HBA hosts charity golf outing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The 29th annual event took place with strict social distancing in mind.

News

Single motorcycle crash backs up traffic for an hour on US-41

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.