Chrissy Teigen buys supplies for teacher wish lists

(Gray News) - Chrissy Teigen is making the day of dozens of schoolteachers.

Over the weekend, the model, cookbook author and reality star asked for teachers who need supplies to drop their Amazon Wish Lists in her Twitter feed.

Thousands of teachers replied.

By early Monday, she said she had already filled 50 of them.

“Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs,” Teigen said. “Please keep posting in this thread!”

And it seems, Teigen wasn’t alone in her desire to help teachers.

A woman named Michelle offered her help from Australia.

“I would like to pay for some teachers lists,” she said. “I live in Melbourne, Australia and teachers do not have to pay for their own supplies so please send me some lists so I can pay it forward.”

A nonprofit group also said it could fill some orders.

DonorsChoose said it’s funded 1.7 million teacher requests nationwide.

“Thanks so much for supporting teachers, Chrissy!” their tweet said. “Let us know if we can help!”

Teigen and her husband John Legend recently announced they were expected baby No. 3. They already have a 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

