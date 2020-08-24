Advertisement

Breitung Township Schools’ teachers back in the classroom

In all three school buildings, these instructors were grouped together to learn about the new technology usage, like google classroom.
Breitung Township Schools' teachers learn about protocols for new school year.
Breitung Township Schools' teachers learn about protocols for new school year.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD Mich. (WLUC) -Breitung Township Schools’ teachers are back in their classrooms after months of uncertainty; this time they are the students.

“It’s brand new for our teachers who have been here for a while, our new teachers. We’re looking at all new procedures,” said the Woodland Elementary School principal, Darren Petschar.

In all three school buildings, these instructors were grouped together to learn about the new technology usage, like google classroom. They also learned what a daily routine at school will entail.

“Walking down the hall properly, about proper hand washing techniques,” said a seventh grade social studies teacher at Kingsford Middle School, Tom Christesen.

Teachers like Sarah Wenzel, who is the Woodland Elementary School’s early Kindergarten teacher, will also show students how to wear masks, and what lunch and recess will look like.

“The little kids, our kids are going to eat in the classroom,” she said.

And in those classrooms, each student has their own materials, desks are spread a part, and social distancing will be followed. Despite all the new rules, teachers are happy to be back.

“Just seeing each other faces again, even though we are under our mask,” said Petschar.

Christensen added he is, “just excited and wants them to be able to stay here, so the safer we can be, the better chance we have of having a successful school year, that we can carry through a completion.”

They want parents to know each classroom will become a very close this year, as social emotional learning is at the top of the agenda, since much of that was missed last year.

“We are under this philosophy right now, our classroom is our new family,” said Wensel.

Breitung Township School’s first day back is Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

NMU Begins In-Person Classes

Updated: 7 hours ago
After a week-long delay, NMU returns August 24th with in-person classes.

VOD Recordings

Back to School & Beyond: How parents can monitor kids for coronavirus symptoms

Updated: 7 hours ago
Interview with Dr. Francis Darr, UPHS-Marquette pediatrician

Back to School & Beyond

MTU moves in first years

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT
|
By Connor Veenstra
Move-in begins with first-year students amid COVID concerns.

Back to School & Beyond

UP schools will receive over $1 million in CARES Act funding

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Nick Friend
According to a state document, 13 of 15 counties in Upper Michigan will receive additional Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funding, or GEER Funds.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

NMU and MTU aim to assist students financially

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Nick Friend
MTU students graduate with an average of $37,000 in student debt.

Back to School & Beyond

Buses prepare for back to school

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
These protocols are just the beginning of a multi-step process

VOD Recordings

Homeschooling is growing in Iron Mountain

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT
Homeschooling is growing in Iron Mountain

Back To School

Special Education classes work to implement social distancing, while staying ‘hands on’

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
Special Education classes work to implement social distancing, while staying ‘hands on’

Back to School & Beyond

N.I.C.E superintendent reacts to receiving zero CARES Act funding

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Nick Friend
Marquette, Negaunee and the N.I.C.E school districts to not meet the qualifications for additional funding.

Back to School & Beyond

Homeschooling is growing in Iron Mountain

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
Samantha Roberts, the Iron Mountain lead virtual program teacher, says homeschooling numbers have doubled for this year, but the homeschool partnership feels prepared.