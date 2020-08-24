Breitung Township Schools’ teachers back in the classroom

KINGSFORD Mich. (WLUC) -Breitung Township Schools’ teachers are back in their classrooms after months of uncertainty; this time they are the students.

“It’s brand new for our teachers who have been here for a while, our new teachers. We’re looking at all new procedures,” said the Woodland Elementary School principal, Darren Petschar.

In all three school buildings, these instructors were grouped together to learn about the new technology usage, like google classroom. They also learned what a daily routine at school will entail.

“Walking down the hall properly, about proper hand washing techniques,” said a seventh grade social studies teacher at Kingsford Middle School, Tom Christesen.

Teachers like Sarah Wenzel, who is the Woodland Elementary School’s early Kindergarten teacher, will also show students how to wear masks, and what lunch and recess will look like.

“The little kids, our kids are going to eat in the classroom,” she said.

And in those classrooms, each student has their own materials, desks are spread a part, and social distancing will be followed. Despite all the new rules, teachers are happy to be back.

“Just seeing each other faces again, even though we are under our mask,” said Petschar.

Christensen added he is, “just excited and wants them to be able to stay here, so the safer we can be, the better chance we have of having a successful school year, that we can carry through a completion.”

They want parents to know each classroom will become a very close this year, as social emotional learning is at the top of the agenda, since much of that was missed last year.

“We are under this philosophy right now, our classroom is our new family,” said Wensel.

Breitung Township School’s first day back is Wednesday.

