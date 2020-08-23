Advertisement

Watercross returns to Upper Michigan

Competitors from the International Watercross Association made their way to Lake Linden Saturday
Watercross returns to Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Watercross returns to Michigan's Upper Peninsula(WLUC-TV6)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) -You know of motocross.

But you rarely hear about watercross.

Competitors from the International Watercross Association made their way to Lake Linden Saturday, to take part in an extreme sports competition like no other.

“It is snowmobiles drag racing and running ovals on the water,” said James Marietta, one of the competitors.

This event also brought historic meaning to the community, as it marked the first watercross competition in the Upper Peninsula since 1999.

“The support we got from all of the sponsors who helped put this event on, as well as the entire community, is just...crazy,” Marietta continued.

The competition was intense from start to finish, but there was also a different purpose to the event.

The competition was called the Jeff Moyle Memorial Watercross, named after Jeff Moyle. He was a beloved member of the community and a former X-Games competitor.

Moyle tragically passed away in a parasailing accident in 2008.

According to Moyle’s mother, Denise, “Everybody loved Jeff. He was a successful young man. He wanted everyone to do well. He was a teacher.”

She believes her son would have been thrilled by what took place if he were still here today.

“Oh my gosh. He would be so happy”, she said with tears in her eyes.

“So happy that all his old friends came. He would be so humble,” she continued, “and he would be like ‘Why me, mom? Why did they do that to me?’” The hope is to continue the Jeff Moyle Memorial Watercross competition in the years to come.

