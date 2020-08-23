UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 7 Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 7 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Delta County added three cases, while Gogebic County added two new cases. Houghton and Marquette counties added one case each Sunday.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday at 4:00 p.m. there have been a total of 898 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 424 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Out of the 62,506 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.28 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 23.

Michigan reported 768 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total cases are up to 96,792. Four new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,393 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 72,580.

