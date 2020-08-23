Still humid with scattered showers & storms
Yet another round of rain and storms is forecast for Monday.
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A slow-to-exit weather disturbance will keep the opportunity for widely scattered showers and storms Sunday. Yet another round of rain and storms is forecast for Monday.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, with widely scattered showers and storms.
Highs: 70s to near 80
Monday: Partly cloudy and dry to start with redeveloping rain and storms. A few storms could contain damaging wind gusts.
Highs: 70s to near 80, coolest near Lake Superior
Tuesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler and less humid
Highs: near 70 close to Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere
Look for a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms at mid-week.
