Still humid with scattered showers & storms

A slow-to-exit weather disturbance will keep the opportunity for widely scattered showers and storms Sunday. Yet another round of rain and storms is forecast for Monday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, with widely scattered showers and storms.

Highs: 70s to near 80

Monday: Partly cloudy and dry to start with redeveloping rain and storms. A few storms could contain damaging wind gusts.

Highs: 70s to near 80, coolest near Lake Superior

Tuesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler and less humid

Highs: near 70 close to Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Look for a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms at mid-week.

