Advertisement

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - Three Tennessee police officers are facing repercussions after they entered the wrong home in a botched police raid.

The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.

“I feel violated. I feel embarrassed. I’m humiliated,” Hines said. “Everybody is all in my business. And all of this for nothing, for something that I had nothing to even do with.”

Police Chief John Drake decommissioned the officers after they raided the wrong address, using what he calls “excessive force.” They had reportedly been given outdated information given to them by the Metropolitan and Development Housing Agency.

“I’m holding on the door, like ‘wait a minute, I don’t have any clothes on. I don’t have any clothes on.’ Literally screaming it through the door,” Hines said. “And they’re like ‘step back, step back.’”

A police spokeswoman said an officer and community representative followed up with Hines the next day to make it right, bringing along groceries.

Hines said the bags of groceries are all wrong.

“Groceries is not what I need,” Hines said. “I need a peace of mind. I haven’t had any sleep since this happened.”

Davie Tucker, Hines’ family pastor, says the groceries show what implicit bias looks like.

“To me it suggests that single, Black female raising kids in a housing development needs groceries. That becomes a serious insult. At the very least, its totally insensitive,” Tucker said.

Tucker, who is a member of the Metro Human Relations Commission, recommended police undergo a more stringent victim sensitivity training, but he says they passed. Instead, they do a one-day tour of communities of color.

“That’s a dog and pony show,” Tucker said. “The greater need is for the police department to take this time to reimagine what policing looks like. And it doesn’t look like $200 in groceries from Aldi’s.”

Hines says she’s contacted the housing agency about getting a new place, but no one has responded. She says she and her kids can’t sleep and she worries police may come back looking for others who lived there and committed crimes.

A spokeswoman for MDHA says they are trying to find a place for her and could have an answer next week. Tucker suggested the also give her break on rent.

The housing agency says they stopped giving police resident information two years ago to protect people’s privacy. However, police still have access to an old database, which may be what they used before the raid.

Copyright 2020 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.

National

Police in Portland arrest 9 in clash near precinct station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

Political News

House debates postal changes, funds in rare Saturday session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

National

2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

Latest News

National

House to vote Saturday on sending $25 billion on USPS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The House will vote on Saturday on sending $25 billion on the US Postal Service.

National

Comatose Russian dissident stable upon arrival in Germany

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A medical plane carrying Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has landed in Germany following much wrangling over his treatment.

National

Hospitals prepare for tropical storms in Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Texas hospitals are accustomed to preparing for hurricane weather, but this year a new threat is posing a challenge.

News

Vehicles collide with moose

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
Two vehicles hit a moose in the road. The collision trapping one person in a vehicle.

National

Reinforcements arriving to help in deadly California fires

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 560 wildfires are burning throughout the state but the most damaging are three clusters of blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area and the wine country.

Political News

Ex-CIA chief Brennan interviewed in Russia probe review

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brennan led the CIA under the Obama administration as it and other intelligence agencies arrived at the conclusion that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump.