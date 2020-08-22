Advertisement

Vehicles collide with moose

By Steve Asplund
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were hospitalized after multiple vehicles hit a moose in Marquette County. One driver was pinned in her truck and had to be extricated.

The collision with the moose happened Friday night on M-95, a quarter mile north of County Road FH. No names have been released.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reports a 55 year old South Republic man was driving his 2015 Toyota pickup north on M-95 in Humboldt Township. He came up on the moose hitting its head. The body of the moose swung around hitting the side of the pickup, smashing the windshield. The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road.

About the same time, a 50 year old Arizona resident and her passenger were driving south in a 2009 Dodge Ram truck. They slowed down after seeing a dark object in the road but collided with the moose laying her in lane. The truck went up and over the moose, the driver lost control of the vehicle, sliding sideways off the road into the ditch. The truck then rolled over twice, coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was pinned in the vehicle. The truck’s roof pushed down on her. The Jaws of Life were used to get her out. She was taken to UPHS-Marquette along with her 48 year old New Mexico passenger.

The driver was treated for head and neck injuries. The passenger had minor injuries. The South Republic man in the other vehicle was not hurt.

Assisting at the scene with Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, were the Humboldt Township Fire Department, Marquette County Rescue 131, UPHS-EMS-Ishpeming, Ely Township First Responders and Michigan DNR-Conservation Officers.

