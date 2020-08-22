UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 18 Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 18 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Menominee County added six cases. Marquette, Gogebic and Ontonagon counties added three cases each. Two cases were added in Delta County and Schoolcraft County’s cases increased by one Saturday.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday at 5:00 p.m. there have been a total of 891 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 424 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

Out of the 59,708 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.29 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 22.

Michigan reported 953 new cases Saturday, so the state’s total cases are up to 96,024. Eleven new deaths were reported statewide. Out of those deaths, eight were identified during a Vital Records review, which means 6,389 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 72,580.

