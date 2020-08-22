MTU moves in first years

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With the first years moving in on the 21st and everyone else moving in the next day, the MTU fall semester begins on a note of relative normalcy.

The first step for every student, once they arrive, is to get a COVID test, which students were required to register for ahead of time.

“We’ll be doing about 400 tests today, about 700 tomorrow,” said Michael Cadwell, Chief of Michigan Tech police,” and the list is all there who should be at a certain time... and of course the tests are voluntary, but we expect about an 80 or 90% compliance rate.”

Because of the small number of single occupant dorm rooms, students were not permitted to opt out of the roommate assigned to them by the university. However, three-occupant rooms have been converted to two and guidelines have been distributed to students on how to live with their roommate in a confined space.

“We have to monitor our own symptoms, so that way, when we’re living with our roommate, we both have peace of mind,” explained Elenor Spielmaker, a first-year student. “I talked to my roommate and we both know that both of us are experiencing no symptoms and all that. Because if one of us were, then I would say ‘Wear your mask in the room.’”

MTU classes start August 27th.

