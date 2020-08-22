Advertisement

Charity golf outing raises money for UP veterans

906 Warrior Relief Fund golf outing
906 Warrior Relief Fund golf outing(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Warrior Relief Fund raised money for veterans in the Upper Peninsula Saturday at Red Fox Run Golf Course.

This was the 9th Annual Charity Golf Outing for the organization.

To raise money, they had a 50-50 raffle, silent auction, door prizes and golf packages.

In previous years, the organization raised as much as $15,000-$20,000 per year.

The 906 Warrior Relief Fund president, Richard Wood, encourages veterans across the UP to sign up for the organization.

“As long as you’re a veteran in the Upper Peninsula,” Wood said. “We went from working with just Marquette County to the entire Upper Peninsula. So, we’ll help anybody from Sault Ste. Marie to Iron River. All you have to do is fill out the applications.”

Sponsors and donors are also encouraged to fill out an application online at www.906warriorrelieffund.org to continue to support the veterans.

