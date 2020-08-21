Advertisement

UP schools will receive over $1 million in CARES Act funding

By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that she will allocate nearly $65 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Michigan school districts, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of that money, over $45 million will go to schools who have 50% or more of students that are economically disadvantaged.

In order to qualify for funding, a school district must have 50% or more of its student receive reduced or free lunch.

According to a state document, 13 of 15 counties in Upper Michigan will receive additional Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funding, or GEER Funds.

The 13 counties will receive a total of $1,375,454 in additional funding.

About 75% of school districts will receive some amount of GEER Funds.

COUNTYGEER FUNDING
Alger$63,404
Baraga$63,230
Chippewa$264,428
Delta$170,348
Dickinson$0
Gogebic$40,364
Houghton$169,644
Iron$86,771
Keweenaw$0
Luce$37,419
Mackinac$83,673
Marquette$109,511
Menominee$201,972
Ontonagon$35,924
Schoolcraft$48,766

Those who did qualify received $86.62 in funding per student

To see funding for every district, you can view the state’s document here.

