UP schools will receive over $1 million in CARES Act funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that she will allocate nearly $65 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Michigan school districts, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of that money, over $45 million will go to schools who have 50% or more of students that are economically disadvantaged.

In order to qualify for funding, a school district must have 50% or more of its student receive reduced or free lunch.

According to a state document, 13 of 15 counties in Upper Michigan will receive additional Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funding, or GEER Funds.

The 13 counties will receive a total of $1,375,454 in additional funding.

About 75% of school districts will receive some amount of GEER Funds.

COUNTY GEER FUNDING Alger $63,404 Baraga $63,230 Chippewa $264,428 Delta $170,348 Dickinson $0 Gogebic $40,364 Houghton $169,644 Iron $86,771 Keweenaw $0 Luce $37,419 Mackinac $83,673 Marquette $109,511 Menominee $201,972 Ontonagon $35,924 Schoolcraft $48,766

Those who did qualify received $86.62 in funding per student

To see funding for every district, you can view the state’s document here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.