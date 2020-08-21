UP schools will receive over $1 million in CARES Act funding
According to a state document, 13 of 15 counties in Upper Michigan will receive additional Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funding, or GEER Funds.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that she will allocate nearly $65 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Michigan school districts, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of that money, over $45 million will go to schools who have 50% or more of students that are economically disadvantaged.
In order to qualify for funding, a school district must have 50% or more of its student receive reduced or free lunch.
According to a state document, 13 of 15 counties in Upper Michigan will receive additional Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funding, or GEER Funds.
The 13 counties will receive a total of $1,375,454 in additional funding.
About 75% of school districts will receive some amount of GEER Funds.
|COUNTY
|GEER FUNDING
|Alger
|$63,404
|Baraga
|$63,230
|Chippewa
|$264,428
|Delta
|$170,348
|Dickinson
|$0
|Gogebic
|$40,364
|Houghton
|$169,644
|Iron
|$86,771
|Keweenaw
|$0
|Luce
|$37,419
|Mackinac
|$83,673
|Marquette
|$109,511
|Menominee
|$201,972
|Ontonagon
|$35,924
|Schoolcraft
|$48,766
Those who did qualify received $86.62 in funding per student
To see funding for every district, you can view the state’s document here.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.