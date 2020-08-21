Advertisement

Times of showers and storms

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stalled front will continue to be the trigger for times of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. BY Saturday night into Sunday a cool front will move through. Ahead of it, we remain muggy and warm. After a few pop storms this afternoon another cluster moves in overnight. Then, scattered storms bubble up in the west and north throughout tomorrow. A few isolated ones could produce gusty winds with moderate to heavy rain. Then, quiet weather will be short-lived on Sunday and Monday because another front will bring more storm chances into the midweek.

Today: Morning patchy fog, cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, warm and muggy

· Highs: Mid 70s north, upper 70s south with low 80s along the southwest

Saturday: Scattered storms in the west and north during the day. Then, more scattered showers during the evening and night

· Highs: Mainly upper 70s, low 80s in the far south

Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers early

· Highs: Continued 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Morning scattered showers and mostly cloudy

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Wednesday: More showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

· Highs: 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More Humid, Predominantly Cloudy and Sometimes Showery Weather On the Way

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for August 20, 2020

Forecast

Becoming muggy with times of storms

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Times of showers and storms through the weekend

Forecast

Plan on Increasing Humidity Thursday with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of August 19, 2020

Forecast

Unsettled pattern develops

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Rain chances increasing

Latest News

Forecast

An Unsettled Weather Pattern is Expected in the Days Ahead

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story: Evening of August 18, 2020

Forecast

Cool & sunny before unsettled pattern

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cooler early followed by warming pattern

Forecast

Temperatures will Bob Up and Down Around Average This Week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for August 17, 2020

Forecast

Breezy start to the week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT
Unsettled pattern

Forecast

Cool Monday with slow warming mid to late-week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Monday will stay generally dry

Forecast

A Cool Front Sweeps Through Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 14, 2020