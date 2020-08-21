Times of showers and storms
A stalled front will continue to be the trigger for times of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. BY Saturday night into Sunday a cool front will move through. Ahead of it, we remain muggy and warm. After a few pop storms this afternoon another cluster moves in overnight. Then, scattered storms bubble up in the west and north throughout tomorrow. A few isolated ones could produce gusty winds with moderate to heavy rain. Then, quiet weather will be short-lived on Sunday and Monday because another front will bring more storm chances into the midweek.
Today: Morning patchy fog, cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, warm and muggy
· Highs: Mid 70s north, upper 70s south with low 80s along the southwest
Saturday: Scattered storms in the west and north during the day. Then, more scattered showers during the evening and night
· Highs: Mainly upper 70s, low 80s in the far south
Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers early
· Highs: Continued 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening
· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Tuesday: Morning scattered showers and mostly cloudy
· Highs: Mainly 70s
Wednesday: More showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers
· Highs: 70s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.