Times of showers and storms

A stalled front will continue to be the trigger for times of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. BY Saturday night into Sunday a cool front will move through. Ahead of it, we remain muggy and warm. After a few pop storms this afternoon another cluster moves in overnight. Then, scattered storms bubble up in the west and north throughout tomorrow. A few isolated ones could produce gusty winds with moderate to heavy rain. Then, quiet weather will be short-lived on Sunday and Monday because another front will bring more storm chances into the midweek.

Today: Morning patchy fog, cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, warm and muggy

· Highs: Mid 70s north, upper 70s south with low 80s along the southwest

Saturday: Scattered storms in the west and north during the day. Then, more scattered showers during the evening and night

· Highs: Mainly upper 70s, low 80s in the far south

Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers early

· Highs: Continued 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Morning scattered showers and mostly cloudy

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Wednesday: More showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

· Highs: 70s

