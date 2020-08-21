Advertisement

The Shoreline Theater at NMU plans for fall events

Families can watch Disney's "Frozen 2" Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22/23.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Shoreline Theater at NMU is about to host more than just movies.

In the coming weeks, the theater screen will roll down to reveal the stage for live performances.

Bill Digneit, Director of Theater and Dance at NMU, says the movie showings have been popular for students and families. Its first weekend was Aug. 7/8.

This Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22/23, Disney’s “Frozen 2″ will play on the big screen starting at 9 p.m. The “doors” open at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Shoreline Theater are free, but they must be reserved online in advance. Your ticket will tell you if you have bleacher seating, ground seating, or car seating.

Follow the ticket link above to see what’s ahead on the schedule for the Shoreline.

Digneit says the hope is to have the open-air theater up as long as possible, even as the weather turns colder.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FEMA approves additional $300 per week federal funds for unemployed Michiganders

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Unemployment Insurance Agency estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits.

News

The Shoreline at NMU presents "Frozen 2"

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Teen hiker injured at Sugarloaf Mountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
People enjoying Upper Michigan nature are reminded to wear proper shoes and carry water.

News

Escanaba City Council extends temporary ban on marijuana retailers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
By September 16, 2022, City Council must decide whether to opt in or opt out permanently.

Latest News

News

20 years since the unsolved death of Erin Taylor remembered by her best friend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The unsolved death of Erin Taylor 20 years ago is remembered each year by her best friend who continues to search for tips and justice for Taylor

News

Through the Years exhibit looks at the history of Mount Marquette

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
New exhibit at Beaumier UP Heritage Center looks at the history of Mount Marquette

News

Superior Kennel now open in Chocolay Township

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
New kennel, Superior Kennel now open in Chocolay Township

News

UP Recreation Camp held virtually this year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The UP Recreation Camp was held virtually for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic.

News

United Way of Marquette County adapting to ‘new normal’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The United Way of Marquette County is working to adapt to a 'new normal' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Build Up program helping children prepare for kindergarten

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A new statewide program called Build Up is preparing children with special needs for kindergarten.