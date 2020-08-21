The Shoreline Theater at NMU plans for fall events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Shoreline Theater at NMU is about to host more than just movies.

In the coming weeks, the theater screen will roll down to reveal the stage for live performances.

Bill Digneit, Director of Theater and Dance at NMU, says the movie showings have been popular for students and families. Its first weekend was Aug. 7/8.

This Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22/23, Disney’s “Frozen 2″ will play on the big screen starting at 9 p.m. The “doors” open at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Shoreline Theater are free, but they must be reserved online in advance. Your ticket will tell you if you have bleacher seating, ground seating, or car seating.

Follow the ticket link above to see what’s ahead on the schedule for the Shoreline.

Digneit says the hope is to have the open-air theater up as long as possible, even as the weather turns colder.

