Teen hiker injured at Sugarloaf Mountain

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - People enjoying Upper Michigan nature are reminded to wear proper shoes and carry water after rescue crews carried an injured teen hiker down SugarLoaf Mountain Thursday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old boy from Lower Michigan hurt his knee while descending the mountain with his family around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Family members tried to help him down the mountain, but the teen was in too much pain to continue.

After 911 was called, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette Township Fire/Rescue and Chocolay Township Fire/Rescue responded to the near top of Sugarloaf. A stokes basket with a large soft tire was used to navigate the rugged terrain and bring the hiker down the mountain. He was taken to UP Health System-Marquette.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reminds outdoor enthusiasts to wear proper shoes and bring water with them while enjoying Michigan’s Upper Peninsula outdoors.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.