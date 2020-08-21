Advertisement

Superior Entertainment Center reopening in September

Superior Entertainment Center
Superior Entertainment Center(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Entertainment Center will be back open September 3.

Masks are mandatory as guests enter the building and they must be kept on until guests reach their seats. To bowl, the mask can come off, but must be put back on to move around the building.

The bowling concourse will operate on 25 percent capacity so, manager Kayla Miller recommends using the online reservation system to check the lane availability before going to the entertainment center.

Reservations are needed in order to use the arcade as well.

In order to avoid customers from moving around too much, each bowling lane has a service button they can use, and service will come to them.

“So anytime you need to order food or a drink or have a lane break down, you can just hit that service button which will call a server over to your table,” Miller said. “That way it minimizes the traffic.”

Plexiglass and sanitize stations are being added to the entertainment center. Tables are being removed for guests to practice properly social distancing, as well.

The new hours of operation are as follows:

· Monday and Thursday: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

· Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday: Noon – 10 p.m.

· Sunday Noon – 6 p.m.

Memberships are no longer available at Superior Entertainment Center.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

MTU moves in first years

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Move-in begins with first-year students amid COVID concerns.

News

Marquette Choral Society cancels December concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
In a press release, the Marquette Choral Society outlined their reasons for making the decision to cancel their Fall 2020 concert, originally scheduled to be held in December.

Back to School & Beyond

UP schools will receive over $1 million in CARES Act funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
According to a state document, 13 of 15 counties in Upper Michigan will receive additional Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funding, or GEER Funds.

Back to School & Beyond

NMU and MTU aims to assist students financially

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
MTU students graduate with an average of $37,000 in student debt.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: State COVID-19 case data experiences logging issues, UP adds 14 so far Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Overall state data and specific county data is delayed Friday, so case counts are not final.

News

Beacon House breaks ground on new facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
With funding secure, ground was broken, with Steve and Gayle Mariucci leading the way. Though the face of the project, Mariucci says the community is responsible for the Beacon House.

News

Ripple Recovery House sees patient success

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The house was built to be a home, a sober living environment, for women going through drug rehabilitation.

News

Ahmed Shrine holds annual golf tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Ahmed Shriners held their annual golf tournament in Marquette serving as an important fundraiser for the group amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

‘Stay Safe, Stay Open’ campaign begins in Houghton County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The movement is organized by a team of local community stakeholders, with the goal of reminding the public that minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is vital to the local economy.