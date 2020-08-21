Superior Entertainment Center reopening in September

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Entertainment Center will be back open September 3.

Masks are mandatory as guests enter the building and they must be kept on until guests reach their seats. To bowl, the mask can come off, but must be put back on to move around the building.

The bowling concourse will operate on 25 percent capacity so, manager Kayla Miller recommends using the online reservation system to check the lane availability before going to the entertainment center.

Reservations are needed in order to use the arcade as well.

In order to avoid customers from moving around too much, each bowling lane has a service button they can use, and service will come to them.

“So anytime you need to order food or a drink or have a lane break down, you can just hit that service button which will call a server over to your table,” Miller said. “That way it minimizes the traffic.”

Plexiglass and sanitize stations are being added to the entertainment center. Tables are being removed for guests to practice properly social distancing, as well.

The new hours of operation are as follows:

· Monday and Thursday: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

· Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday: Noon – 10 p.m.

· Sunday Noon – 6 p.m.

Memberships are no longer available at Superior Entertainment Center.

