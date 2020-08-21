‘Stay Safe, Stay Open’ campaign begins in Houghton County

HOUGTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A new independent COVID-19 safety campaign has arrived in the Houghton-Hancock area.

The movement called Stay Safe, Stay Open, is organized by a team of local community stakeholders, with the goal of reminding the public that minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is vital to the local economy.

The group hopes that by focusing on the economic aspect rather than public health, they can keep the attention of the general public.

“One of the strong pillars of our outreach effort is getting community leaders. Your local business owners, your local public health officials. These are people that you trust. And hearing it from them that this is important and that this is something that we need to do, I think cuts through some of that noise,” said Brad Barnett of the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The campaign will spread its message through flyers, radio broadcasts, and a strong social media presence.

The campaign goes on for the next four months.

