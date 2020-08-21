Advertisement

‘Stay Safe, Stay Open’ campaign begins in Houghton County

The movement is organized by a team of local community stakeholders, with the goal of reminding the public that minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is vital to the local economy.
No Mask, No Entry sign.
No Mask, No Entry sign.(WLUC)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A new independent COVID-19 safety campaign has arrived in the Houghton-Hancock area.

The movement called Stay Safe, Stay Open, is organized by a team of local community stakeholders, with the goal of reminding the public that minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is vital to the local economy.

The group hopes that by focusing on the economic aspect rather than public health, they can keep the attention of the general public.

“One of the strong pillars of our outreach effort is getting community leaders. Your local business owners, your local public health officials. These are people that you trust. And hearing it from them that this is important and that this is something that we need to do, I think cuts through some of that noise,” said Brad Barnett of the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The campaign will spread its message through flyers, radio broadcasts, and a strong social media presence.

The campaign goes on for the next four months.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: State COVID-19 case data delayed again, UP adds 14 so far Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Overall state data and specific county data is delayed Friday, so case counts are not final.

Political News

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Updated: 1 hour ago
The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Texas woman loses dad to COVID, nearly loses other close family members, lost job

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
One woman endured the nightmare possibility of losing nearly all her closest family members to coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

National Politics

DNC night 4: Joe Biden addresses the nation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Political News

Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on Nov. 3, is experiencing "mild symptoms that began this morning," from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.