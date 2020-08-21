Advertisement

UPDATE: State COVID-19 case data delayed again, UP adds 14 so far Friday

Overall state data and specific county data is delayed Friday, so case counts are not final.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State of Michigan coronavirus data is being delayed for the second day in a row.

Menominee County added nine new cases, while Delta County increased by three. Two new cases were reported for Dickinson County. New recoveries were reported in Delta (3), Dickinson (1), Gogebic (9), and Menominee (3) counties. No new deaths were reported Friday.

As of Friday, August 20 at 6:00 p.m. there have been a total of 873 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 424 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death. The cumulative rate of positive diagnostic tests for Upper Michigan is 1.30%, as of later in the day on August 19.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Overall state data and specific county data is delayed Friday, so the numbers listed above are pulled from local health departments that release case details. A note on the MDHHS coronavirus website says “[Friday’s] data is delayed until approximately 6 p.m.” As of TV6 checking at 6:00 p.m. eastern, data still hasn’t been updated.

This means overall state COVID-19 case information is also unavailable at the time of posting.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, August 20. Aspirus hospitals have five hospitalized patients, with one in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has two hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and one in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information on cases is updated and released.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

