Scaffold put on Pine Mountain Ski Jump

By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain was getting some finishing touches today.

The top scaffold was placed on the jump. Steel workers from Slovenia, and Kiwanis Ski Club members signed the metal before sending it up.

Gundlach Champion is the contractor for the project, which began in May.

Paul Bujold, Kiwanis Ski Club treasurer, said that the project will bring economic benefits to the county.

“The cost of the project is about $3 million, so this means a lot to Dickenson County, and it’s going to continue to provide a lot of economic benefits - not only from the continental cup, but even increase benefits to Dickenson County and the rest of the Upper Peninsula.”

A loan from first national bank, as well as the great lakes sports commission covered most of the funding.

The Kiwanis Ski Club is having their second 'wood' sale on Labor Day weekend, which adds to the fundraising total.

The project is set to be done in early November.

