Ripple Recovery House sees patient success

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been several months since the Ripple Recovery House opened in L’Anse, but some patient success paints a hopeful picture for its occupants.

The house was built to be a home, a sober living environment, for women going through drug rehabilitation.

Unlike a standard rehab center, Ripple Recovery House is designed to be a domestic environment, where the women living there can be supportive of each other.

“It’s hard to kind of define success,” said Tayler Tankersly, Great Lakes Recovery Center’s marketing coordinator. “It’s a day-by-day scenario, but a lot of the women have left stronger in their recovery, definitely.”

The house has specific criteria for those living there, which can be found on the Great Lakes Recovery Centers website.

