Ripple Recovery House sees patient success

The house was built to be a home, a sober living environment, for women going through drug rehabilitation.
Ripple Recovery House living room. File photo.
Ripple Recovery House living room. File photo.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been several months since the Ripple Recovery House opened in L’Anse, but some patient success paints a hopeful picture for its occupants.

Unlike a standard rehab center, Ripple Recovery House is designed to be a domestic environment, where the women living there can be supportive of each other.

“It’s hard to kind of define success,” said Tayler Tankersly, Great Lakes Recovery Center’s marketing coordinator. “It’s a day-by-day scenario, but a lot of the women have left stronger in their recovery, definitely.”

The house has specific criteria for those living there, which can be found on the Great Lakes Recovery Centers website.

Check out our story from early March when the Ripple Recovery House opened.

