Marquette Choral Society cancels December concert

In a press release, the Marquette Choral Society outlined their reasons for making the decision to cancel their Fall 2020 concert, originally scheduled to be held in December.
By Alex Clark
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the Marquette Choral Society outlined their reasons for making the decision to cancel their Fall 2020 concert, originally scheduled to be held in December.

“We are very sad, but feel this is necessary to protect the health of our choir and audience members,” the statement read. The reasons behind the cancellation included the fact that Upper Michigan continues to see increasing cases of COVID-19, moving it from a low risk of infection area to a high risk. This categorization makes it difficult for choral members to gather and practice.

The letter also asked patrons to keep the choral society in mind. Donations are being accepted for organizational expenses, with performances still being planned for the 50th anniversary 2021 season.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can make one by texting GIVE to (833) 951-1329. A reply text directs the donater to a link, where they can enter their information. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 204, Marquette, MI 49855.

