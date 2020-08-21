Livestock Expo auction begins Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of hard work, winning Grand Champion at the Livestock Expo is definitely something to celebrate.

“It’s pure excitement and I cannot believe I just won grand champion for showmanship,” said Kassey Labadie, Grand Champion ages 15-16.

Even though this year’s expo was a little different and had some new restrictions.

“Limited access to how many people can be on the grounds, there’s screenings at the gateways, there’s restrictions on how many exhibitors can be in the barns at a time with their family members,” said Ed McBroom, U.P. State Fair Authority Member.

People were asked to follow the executive orders but there are times when wearing a mask proves to be difficult.

“There’s other activities like washing an animal where it’s very difficult to wear one,” said McBroom.

Inside the showring, most participants were wearing a mask and they’re thankful for an opportunity to showcase their animals.

“If I didn’t have this expo, I would not be showing my pig at all. This is the only fair that I come to to show my pig because it’s the only one nearby that I can bring my hog to,” said Labadie.

The expo ends Saturday with the live auction which will also look different compared to previous years.

“The auction tomorrow while people can be here, it will be in the Grandstands rather than around the showring and people can bid online,” said McBroom.

