Advertisement

Judge rules defense attorney must continue representation in Jason Sadowski case

An Alger County man accused of killing his roommate had another day in court on Wednesday.
Jason Sadowski mugshot
Jason Sadowski mugshot(WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County man accused of killing his roommate had another day in court on Wednesday.

According to defense attorney Mark Dobias, a judge denied his motion to withdraw from representing Jason Sadowski, who is charged with the murder of his former roommate, Timothy Mozader. Dobias said that he could not disclose his reasons for wanting to withdraw representation.

Mozader was found dead in his apartment in June 2019. His death was ruled a homicide, the cause of death being asphyxiation on blood from facial fractures after being subjected to blunt force trauma. Sadowski has plead not guilty to this charge.

No new court date has been scheduled.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Press Release

NMU student begins fundraising campaign to help Marquette small businesses

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Innovate Marquette Smartzone
Northern Michigan University student Joshua Gosseck has launched a fundraising campaign titled Unite Marquette, where 100 percent of the proceeds from t-shirt and mask sales will be used to promote local businesses.

Press Release

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center receives a 5-star rating for patient experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The facility has been rated as a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 5-star quality performer every year since 2017.

News

28-year-old woman drowns in Lake Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A 13-year-old old girl was rescued from the water by bystanders as emergency personnel arrived on scene.

News

Cooks man arrested on meth charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
39-year-old Jamie Eugene Kolinske is charged with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Homeschooling is growing in Iron Mountain

Updated: 4 hours ago
Homeschooling is growing in Iron Mountain

News

FEMA approves additional $300 per week federal funds for unemployed Michiganders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Unemployment Insurance Agency estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits.

News

The Shoreline Theater at NMU plans for fall events

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Families can watch Disney's "Frozen 2" Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22/23.

News

The Shoreline at NMU presents "Frozen 2"

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Teen hiker injured at Sugarloaf Mountain

Updated: 6 hours ago
People enjoying Upper Michigan nature are reminded to wear proper shoes and carry water.

News

Escanaba City Council extends temporary ban on marijuana retailers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
By September 16, 2022, City Council must decide whether to opt in or opt out permanently.