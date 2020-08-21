Judge rules defense attorney must continue representation in Jason Sadowski case

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County man accused of killing his roommate had another day in court on Wednesday.

According to defense attorney Mark Dobias, a judge denied his motion to withdraw from representing Jason Sadowski, who is charged with the murder of his former roommate, Timothy Mozader. Dobias said that he could not disclose his reasons for wanting to withdraw representation.

Mozader was found dead in his apartment in June 2019. His death was ruled a homicide, the cause of death being asphyxiation on blood from facial fractures after being subjected to blunt force trauma. Sadowski has plead not guilty to this charge.

No new court date has been scheduled.

