Escanaba City Council extends temporary ban on marijuana retailers

No public comments were made in favor of allowing marijuana retailers in the city
Man rides bicycle on sidewalk down Ludington St.
Man rides bicycle on sidewalk down Ludington St.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba City Council voted to extend the temporary ban on marijuana retailers within city limits until September 16, 2022.

Between now and September of 2022 the council can revisit this ordinance and vote to allow commercial marijuana in the city.

During the public comments and public hearing, people spoke against allowing marijuana retailers in the city.

“It all looks very attractive at the beginning. The big tax revenues, creation of jobs and tourism. Once reality hits with time, it all turns out to be somewhat of a dream. Our should we say, a nightmare,” said William Gasman, an Escanaba resident, in a public comment.

By September 16, 2022, City Council must decide whether to opt in or opt out permanently.

Back to School & Beyond

UP superintendents react to receiving zero CARES Act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
Marquette, Negaunee and the N.I.C.E school districts to not meet the qualifications for additional funding.

