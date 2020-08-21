Escanaba City Council extends temporary ban on marijuana retailers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba City Council voted to extend the temporary ban on marijuana retailers within city limits until September 16, 2022.

Between now and September of 2022 the council can revisit this ordinance and vote to allow commercial marijuana in the city.

During the public comments and public hearing, people spoke against allowing marijuana retailers in the city.

“It all looks very attractive at the beginning. The big tax revenues, creation of jobs and tourism. Once reality hits with time, it all turns out to be somewhat of a dream. Our should we say, a nightmare,” said William Gasman, an Escanaba resident, in a public comment.

By September 16, 2022, City Council must decide whether to opt in or opt out permanently.

