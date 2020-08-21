Advertisement

Cooks man arrested on meth charge

39-year-old Jamie Eugene Kolinske is charged with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine.
Jamie Eugene Kolinske Mugshot
Jamie Eugene Kolinske Mugshot
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUELLER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Cooks man has been arrested on a meth charge following an investigation by the Manistique Public Safety Department.

According to public safety, officers from its department, including a K-9 unit, and Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office deputies, arrested 39-year-old Jamie Eugene Kolinske in Mueller Township on Tuesday, August 18.

Kolinske is charged with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, and habitual offender, fourth notice.

Kolinske was arraigned on Friday, August 21, in the 93rd District Court of Schoolcraft County, on the charges issued by Schoolcraft County Prosecutor, Timothy Noble.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety, and Kolinske has a probable cause hearing set for September 2, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.

Kolinske’s arrest was part of the ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking in Manistique and Schoolcraft County.

Manistique Public Safety Department was assisted by the Sault Tribal Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

