Buses prepare for back to school

These protocols are just the beginning of a multi-step process
Buses are lined up
Buses are lined up(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Buses are lined up and ready to take on the new school year, but there are added precautions to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy this fall.

Sue Herfindahl, Schilleman Bus Service owner said all drivers will be given face coverings. "We are going to start out our year by providing masks to all our bus drivers, shields if they would like to wear them. Masks will be required by the drivers and the students."

These protocols are just the beginning of a multi-step process. “After each bus route, we will be sanitizing the buses ­- we’re using backpacks sprayers,” Herfindahl said.

The spray will stay wet for 10 minutes, which allows time to kill any virus on the bus.

Another change? Where students will be sitting.

They’ll be grouped in assigned seating with classmates and family where they’ll sit each day.

While there’s a lot of new protocols to practice, drivers are ready to be back.

“Our last day was middle of March just like everybody, but we are so excited that our students are going back to school,” she said.

As students return, job opportunities are also opening back up. Schilleman’s always has openings for drivers who are ready to take on this change.

Stephen Miller, Schilleman Bus Service manager said they’ll be taking recommendations from everyone to ensure the safest route.

Miller also said that bus drivers are working hard to ensure all safety precautions are done correctly. “They know things are going to be different, but we’re going to try to make this our year to shine.”

Drivers are focused on bus safety. They want the community to remember there are busses on the roads again.

“They haven’t seen them for a long time and that’s a really important thing because that’s a stop light right there that they need to obey,” Miller said.

The academic year for many upper Michigan schools starts next week. Be on the lookout for those big yellow buses.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

