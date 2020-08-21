Brisket Barn at U.P. State Fairgrounds

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From May until September or October, the Brisket Barn food truck can be found around the U.P. Right now, you can get your Brisket Barn favorites on the fairgrounds at the Livestock Expo.

Because the owners of Brisket Barn are the same owners at Jack’s Restaurant in Rapid River, you can also get your favorite Jack’s foods. The owners say they had to make several changes this year because of coronavirus.

“Jack’s is at 50% capacity so there is half of the furniture at home in my garage. You just kind of adjust as you go. Lots of masks and sanitizing,” said Bobbi Ryan, co-owner of Brisket Barn and Jack’s Restaurant.

For all the pickle lovers out there, Brisket Barn is introducing a beef brisket pickle sandwich. That’s beef brisket placed between two slices of pickles.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.