Beacon House breaks ground on new facility

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

After two large donations were made, the Beacon House in Marquette was able to break ground on a brand new facility.

The Upper Peninsula Power Company made the final donation to the Beacon House's capital campaign. $100,000, matched by Steve and Gayle Mariucci, brought the total to $3 million.

"We had been in debt for a really long time, and it was very painful to just keep going day to day, hand to mouth, and we just didn't want to be in that situation again," said Beacon House CEO Mary Tavernini Dowling.

With funding secure, ground was broken, with Steve and Gayle Mariucci leading the way. Though the face of the project, Mariucci says the community is responsible for the Beacon House.

“Low and behold, here we are,” said Mariucci. “Like I said, a new beginning, but it’s taken a lot of people and it will continually require, a lot of people to jump on board and support this.”

Among those that helped, was LifePoint and UPHS-Marquette.

“They, along with the city were just so incredible, and the brownfield authority, those people collaborated to say, hey the Beacon House has a problem, let’s help them overcome it and they did, and they brought it all together and we were able to acquire the land for a dollar, so now we’ll be tax free,” said Tavernini Dowling.

Although ground was broken Friday, there are still several preliminary tasks that need to be done before construction can begin in earnest this coming spring. In all, they hope to have the project completed by Christmas of 2021.

"It's very important that what we're doing is accomplished, because to have a facility just to make it a little bit easier on these families that are going through a real tough time, that's our aim," said Mariucci.

The Beacon House on Third Street provided more than 325,000 overnight stays to families with loved ones in the hospital. The Steve Mariucci Family Beacon house looks forward to serving many more for years to come.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.