Advertisement

Ahmed Shrine holds annual golf tournament

A golf cart featuring the Ahmed Shrine logo
A golf cart featuring the Ahmed Shrine logo(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette based Ahmed Shriners held their annual R. Thomas Peters memorial golf tournament Friday. This year though the event took on even more meaning especially as a fundrasier. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they've not been able to hold their normal fundraising events making this one critical to operations for the group.

"Normally we would have a Shrine Circus and onion sales however, with the restrictions from covid-19, we've not been able to have those, we've been following all the social distancing guidelines we are supposed to, everybody has had a great time today and it's really been an enjoyable experience for everybody who has shown up," said 2020 Potentate, John Bergman.

The brothers of the Ahmed Shrine work directly to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children, specializing in orthopedic, burn, and cleft lip and palate care.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: State COVID-19 case data delayed again, UP adds 14 so far Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Overall state data and specific county data is delayed Friday, so case counts are not final.

News

Beacon House breaks ground on new facility

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Markle
With funding secure, ground was broken, with Steve and Gayle Mariucci leading the way. Though the face of the project, Mariucci says the community is responsible for the Beacon House.

News

Ripple Recovery House sees patient success

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The house was built to be a home, a sober living environment, for women going through drug rehabilitation.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Stay Safe, Stay Open’ campaign begins in Houghton County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The movement is organized by a team of local community stakeholders, with the goal of reminding the public that minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is vital to the local economy.

News

Scaffold put on Pine Mountain Ski Jump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The top scaffold was placed on the jump

Back to School & Beyond

Buses prepare for back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
These protocols are just the beginning of a multi-step process

News

Brisket Barn at U.P. State Fairgrounds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The owners say they had to make several changes this year because of coronavirus.

News

Livestock Expo auction begins Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The auction will be livestreamed at the Grandstands and online.

News

11-year-old dies in sand dune incident along Lake Superior in Autrain Township

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The boy had been digging in a sand dune embankment near the beach when the sand dune collapsed on him.