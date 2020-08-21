Ahmed Shrine holds annual golf tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette based Ahmed Shriners held their annual R. Thomas Peters memorial golf tournament Friday. This year though the event took on even more meaning especially as a fundrasier. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they've not been able to hold their normal fundraising events making this one critical to operations for the group.

"Normally we would have a Shrine Circus and onion sales however, with the restrictions from covid-19, we've not been able to have those, we've been following all the social distancing guidelines we are supposed to, everybody has had a great time today and it's really been an enjoyable experience for everybody who has shown up," said 2020 Potentate, John Bergman.

The brothers of the Ahmed Shrine work directly to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children, specializing in orthopedic, burn, and cleft lip and palate care.

