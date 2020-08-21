A Front will Continue to Linger Close to Upper Michigan Through the Weekend
That Means Continued Humid Conditions with Periodic Showers and Thunderstorms
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday: Mainly cloudy, some scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 70s to near 80
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some breaks in the overcast, humid, a continued chance of showers
Highs: 70s to near 80
Monday: Chance of scattered showers, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 70s to near 80, coolest near Lake Superior
Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy, less humid
Highs: near 70 close to Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere
Look for a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms at mid-week.
