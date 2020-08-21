A Front will Continue to Linger Close to Upper Michigan Through the Weekend

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, some scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 70s to near 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some breaks in the overcast, humid, a continued chance of showers

Highs: 70s to near 80

Monday: Chance of scattered showers, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to near 80, coolest near Lake Superior

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy, less humid

Highs: near 70 close to Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Look for a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms at mid-week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.