28-year-old woman drowns in Lake Michigan

A 13-year-old old girl was rescued from the water by bystanders as emergency personnel arrived on scene.
(KY3)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 28-year-old woman drowned in Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post, troopers were called about two individuals swimming far away from the shore near US-2, just west of Pointe Aux Chenes Road in Mackinac County’s Moran Township around 4:00 p.m. Aug. 20.

Before the rescue, Central Dispatch told troopers the 13-year-old and 28-year-old still seemed to be above water, but could barely be seen from shore.

MSP troopers, EMS personnel, fire personnel, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

When troopers arrived, the 13-year-old was being helped to shore by two bystanders, and she was conscious and breathing.

MSP troopers and a sergeant went into the water, and tried to find the 28-year-old, but were unsuccessful. The woman was eventually spotted floating in the water by a fire fighter.

A Mackinac Island rescue boat brought the woman into the boat and immediately began CPR. The woman was then moved to the Coast Guard boat, where CPR was administered throughout all the way to Mackinac Straits Hospital, but the woman could not be resuscitated.

