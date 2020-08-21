Advertisement

20 years since the unsolved death of Erin Taylor remembered by her best friend

The unsolved death of Erin Taylor is remembered each year by her best friend who continues to search for justice
The unsolved death of Erin Taylor is remembered each year by her best friend who continues to search for justice(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 20 years ago August 20 the body of 24 year old Erin Taylor was found near a snowmobile trail just off County Road 492 in Negaunee Township.

Taylor’s death remains unsolved but her best friend, and victims advocate, Bonnie Dowd has made the trip up to the site each year to remember her friend. She also hopes her yearly visit will encourage new tips and lead to justice for Taylor.

"It's for justice for her, I want her to be able to rest in peace and I think getting justice will do that for her, it would mean everything to me and I've thought about it and thought about it and I could probably forgive her murderer, I'm getting there but I can't right now, not without justice," said Dowd.

If you have any information on the death of Erin Taylor, there is a website where you can share your tips. We’ve created a link to it right here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Escanaba City Council extends temporary ban on marijuana retailers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
By September 16, 2022, City Council must decide whether to opt in or opt out permanently.

News

Through the Years exhibit looks at the history of Mount Marquette

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
New exhibit at Beaumier UP Heritage Center looks at the history of Mount Marquette

News

Superior Kennel now open in Chocolay Township

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
New kennel, Superior Kennel now open in Chocolay Township

News

UP Recreation Camp held virtually this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The UP Recreation Camp was held virtually for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

United Way of Marquette County adapting to ‘new normal’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The United Way of Marquette County is working to adapt to a 'new normal' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Build Up program helping children prepare for kindergarten

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A new statewide program called Build Up is preparing children with special needs for kindergarten.

Press Release

TruNorth to sponsor two water bottle filling stations for Ishpeming Public Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The water bottle filling stations are more sanitary than traditional drinking fountains, a needed upgrade for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to School & Beyond

UP superintendents react to receiving zero CARES Act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
Marquette, Negaunee and the N.I.C.E school districts to not meet the qualifications for additional funding.

Back to School & Beyond

UP superintendents react to receiving zero CARES Act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
Marquette, Negaunee and the N.I.C.E school districts to not meet the qualifications for additional funding.

News

Call for submissions: ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ mural project in Marquette

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The “Words to Live and Bike By” project involves five words painted at five different locations along the bike path.