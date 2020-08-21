20 years since the unsolved death of Erin Taylor remembered by her best friend

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 20 years ago August 20 the body of 24 year old Erin Taylor was found near a snowmobile trail just off County Road 492 in Negaunee Township.

Taylor’s death remains unsolved but her best friend, and victims advocate, Bonnie Dowd has made the trip up to the site each year to remember her friend. She also hopes her yearly visit will encourage new tips and lead to justice for Taylor.

"It's for justice for her, I want her to be able to rest in peace and I think getting justice will do that for her, it would mean everything to me and I've thought about it and thought about it and I could probably forgive her murderer, I'm getting there but I can't right now, not without justice," said Dowd.

If you have any information on the death of Erin Taylor, there is a website where you can share your tips. We’ve created a link to it right here.

