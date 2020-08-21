11-year-old dies in sand dune incident along Lake Superior in Autrain Township

AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An 11-year-old boy has died following a sand dune incident Friday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, troopers were dispatched to a roadside beach area of Autrain Township at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 21.

MSP investigation on scene showed the boy had been digging in a sand dune embankment near the beach when the sand dune collapsed on him and he became unresponsive.

Troopers tried to save the boy, but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. MSP says the boy was transported by Alger County EMS to Munising Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family had been visiting from out of the area, MSP says.

MSP was assisted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Autrain Township Fire Department, Alger County Sheriff’s Office, and Alger County EMS.

