UP Recreation Camp held virtually this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Normally Bay Cliff Health Camp in northern Marquette County hosts an annual recreation camp for adults with special needs. This year, they've made it a virtual camp.

It’s a week long camp called U.P. Recreation Camp This week, via Zoom, they’ve done everything from talent shows to dances, exercises and pet sharing. The camps Director says the enthusiasm from the participants has been one of the best parts.

"We do one zoom call a day for the week of camp, we meet at 6 o'clock and each day has a different theme, it's been so awesome just to see how positive all the campers are about it, everyone has been really flexible and it goes to show everyone just really values being together," said Camp Director, Emily Scannell.

The camp wraps up Friday, August 21. They are hoping to hold a more normal camp next year if possible.

