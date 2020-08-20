Advertisement

United Way of Marquette County adapting to ‘new normal’ amid coronavirus pandemic

(WLUC Photo)
(WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way in Marquette County is looking to adapt its mission in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. The group met in Marquette Thursday afternoon to discuss future efforts with United Way.

Much of the talk focused on shifting operations to online efforts and the distribution of masks and other items to the community.

"A lot of what we're going over is adapting to a new normal and changing to a modern United Way, shifting things online is definitely a big push for us and then really also, how we work with the community, trying to be more impact focused," said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director for the United Way of Marquette County.

Rickauer also said the need for community support for individuals and other groups is currently very high and many other non-profits are struggling.

