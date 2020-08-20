Advertisement

Two arrested on unrelated domestic violence charges in Ontonagon County

Two people were arrested early Thursday morning on separate instances involving domestic violence, according to the Ontonagon County Sheriff's Department.
Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(Source: WALB)
By Alex Clark
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -

Two people were arrested early Thursday morning on separate instances involving domestic violence, according to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department.

The first arrest happened at approximately 1:31 a.m. after the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence in Trout Creek for a possible assault. A 40-year-old female was arrested for Domestic Violence and lodged at the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department on a $5,000 at 10% bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for September 14 in Ontonagon District Court.

At 1:35 a.m., a 25-year-old male from Ontonagon was taken into custody on a felony warrant for Domestic Assault. He was lodged at the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department with no bond. He is awating arraignment in Ontonagon District Court.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NMU explains how quarantine & isolation dorm is being used

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Spalding Hall has 150 beds, and 69 of them are currently occupied.

State

Source: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and JOHN FLESHER
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly.

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain very low at UPHS-Marquette

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
As of Wednesday morning, there was only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the hospital.

News

Kids Book Fair continues at Peter White Public Library

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Kids who participated in the library's Summer Reading Program can choose three free books now through Saturday, Aug. 22.

Latest News

News

Kids Book Fair continues at Peter White Public Library

Updated: 5 hours ago

VOD Recordings

UPHS-Marquette update on COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 6 hours ago
CEO Gar Atchison says coronavirus hospitalizations remain very low at UP Health System

News

2 hospitalized in car fire after rear-ending construction crane

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

News

Stupak endorses Ferguson

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
The longest running 1st District Congressman announces his endorsement for this November's Congressional District race.

News

Shoreline mapping drone taken down by bald eagle recovered

Updated: 6 hours ago
EGLE drone hit in Eagle strike recovered.

News

CLK changes up back-to-school plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
A week after passing a back-to-school plan, the CLK school board passed an amendment regarding mask requirements in school.