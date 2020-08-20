Two arrested on unrelated domestic violence charges in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -

Two people were arrested early Thursday morning on separate instances involving domestic violence, according to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department.

The first arrest happened at approximately 1:31 a.m. after the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence in Trout Creek for a possible assault. A 40-year-old female was arrested for Domestic Violence and lodged at the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department on a $5,000 at 10% bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for September 14 in Ontonagon District Court.

At 1:35 a.m., a 25-year-old male from Ontonagon was taken into custody on a felony warrant for Domestic Assault. He was lodged at the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department with no bond. He is awating arraignment in Ontonagon District Court.

