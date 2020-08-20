Advertisement

TruNorth to sponsor two water bottle filling stations for Ishpeming Public Schools

The water bottle filling stations are more sanitary than traditional drinking fountains, a needed upgrade for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Example of a water bottle filling station.(WHSV)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - TruNorth Federal Credit Union, a local non-profit financial institution, made a generous donation of $1,010 to Ishpeming Schools to fund two new water bottle filling stations.

The water bottle filling stations are more sanitary than traditional drinking fountains, a needed upgrade for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a constant work in progress to create a plan that blends the concerns of safety for staff and students and maximizing student academic success,” said Seth Hoopingarner, Principal of Ishpeming Middle and High School. “It is strongly recommended to not allow the use of traditional drinking fountains, due to difficulty in sanitizing those devices. Converting to bottle fillers will allow individuals to access drinking water in a hands-free manner that will minimize cross contamination and the spread of germs.”

The credit union is now a sponsor for one new water bottle filling station in both the middle and high school. “We understand that COVID-19 has greatly impacted our local school districts and we are excited to help,” said Steve Smith, President/CEO of TruNorth. “Keeping our kids and communities safe and healthy will always be a top priority for TruNorth.”

TruNorth Federal Credit Union is cooperatively owned by over 16,000 local residents and was organized in 1949 to provide low cost financial services to all owner/members. Credit union membership is open to anyone living, working, worshiping or attending school in Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Dickinson and Iron Counties. To learn more about TruNorth, visit their website at trunorthcu.org. Deposits are federally insured by the NCUA.

