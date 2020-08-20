Advertisement

Through the Years exhibit looks at the history of Mount Marquette

A new exhibit at the Beaumier UP Heritage Center looks at the history of Mount Marquette
A new exhibit at the Beaumier UP Heritage Center looks at the history of Mount Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier UP Heritage Center has a new exhibit up taking a look at the history of Mount Marquette. It's called Through the Years, Mount Mesnard to Mount Marquette.

It’s the culmination of a semesters worth of work for archaeology students at NMU. They looked at the ancient and more recent history of the mountain. Teams dug up artifacts from the site including arrowheads and more recent remnants of a mining cabin that was burned down.

"It was so cool to actually see it come to life and look nice, we had a team member who actually made a 3D model of what the exhibit was going to look like on our computers and seeing that actually in person was just amazing," said NMU Senior, Morgan Armstrong.

The exhibit will be up now through November at the Beaumier Heritage Center at NMU. Masks are required to enter the center.

