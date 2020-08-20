Advertisement

Superior Kennel now open in Chocolay Township

New kennel in Chocolay Township now open(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new kennel is now open in Chocolay Township. It’s called Superior Kennel and it’s the former site of Pet Sitters Plus Kennels.

The new owners had their grand opening August 1. Since then they've had a steady stream of customers. They have 32 kennels on the property and can even accommodate pets that need extra one-on-one attention or have separation anxiety.

"It's like a bond you get with the animals, you love seeing them come in happy and you love the reaction when they're going home, they don't want to leave but the owners are happy because the pets show emotion towards us, they're super comfortable here by the time they come back and sometimes they say they get excited when they pull in the driveway," said Marybeth Amis, Manager, Superior Kennel.

The kennel is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a two hour break for lunch between noon and 2 p.m. It’s located in Chocolay Township just past the intersection of US-41 and M-28.

