Stupak endorses Ferguson

Longest serving 1st District Congressman announces he endorses Dana Ferguson in November's Election
Photo courtesy: Dana Alan Ferguson
Photo courtesy: Dana Alan Ferguson (WLUC)
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Congressman Bart Stupak says a few things are different from when he represented the district from 1993 to 2011, but many of the issues have stayed the same.

Stupak says, Dana Ferguson knows these issues intimately.

He says, “I’m proud to support a blue collar, deep-rooted Yooper to represent the people of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.”

Stupak says Ferguson understands what’s lacking in DC and is ready to bring true representation back to Northern Michigan by returning home every possible weekend.

“Dana’s work ethic is unmatched, his energy and drive — unparalleled,” said Stupak. “I’m confident his ability to engage voters will translate to being an effective Congressman. Dana Ferguson will make a great public servant. He has my full endorsement and support.”

Ferguson is running against incumbent Jack Bergman in the November election.

Bergman has held the office since 2016.

