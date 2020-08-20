Advertisement

State COVID-19 data delayed Thursday, UP adds 4 cases so far

Some local health departments, like Public Health of Delta & Menominee Counties and the Dickinson-Iron District Health department, have released updated data.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State COVID-19 data is delayed Thursday, but local health departments are reporting four new COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan.

As of about 5:00 p.m. eastern Thursday, the state coronavirus data had not be updated for the specific counties.

Upper Michigan added four new coronavirus cases, so far. Menominee County added two cases, while Delta and Dickinson counties each added one.

New recoveries were reported in Chippewa (1), Delta (3), and Menominee (3) counties. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Michigan reported 419 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 94,697. Nineteen new deaths were reported statewide, 11 from vital records review, which means 6,368 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 67,778.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, August 20.

Aspirus hospitals have five hospitalized patients, with one in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has two hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and one in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information on cases is updated and released.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

