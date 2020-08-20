Shoreline mapping drone taken down by bald eagle recovered.

Advertisement

Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -An Upper Peninsula bald eagle launched an airborne attack on a drone operated by a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) pilot last month, tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan.

The drone has finally been recovered Tuesday afternoon from a lake-bed. The drone suffered the loss of one of its propellers which caused it to lose flight capabilities and plunge into the water below.

Several previous rescue attempts failed due to the murky water, but teams were finally able to locate the drone after the water currents shifted.

The drone will be looked after by EGLE Technicians in the meantime, while the FAA noted that while the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) was given flight authorization, it was best not to ruffle any feathers by pursuing any legal actions against the eagle.

After all, while the FAA has jurisdiction over the disputed airspace, eagles have historically ruled the skies and little would be gained by pursuing cost recovery or issuing violations.

Link to original article: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/2020/08/13/shoreline-mapping-drone-taken-down-by-bald-eagle-on-lake-michigan-near-escanaba/

