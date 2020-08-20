NMU explains how quarantine & isolation dorm is being used

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The dormitory set aside at Northern Michigan University for coronavirus quarantine and isolation is about halfway full as of Thursday morning.

Spalding Hall has 150 beds, and 69 of them are currently occupied. Click here for updated numbers from NMU’s coronavirus dashboard.

Twenty-two beds are occupied by students living on campus who have tested positive for the coronavirus. They’re in isolation. Thirteen of the beds are for students quarantined due to the CDC’s international travel guidelines. The remaining 34 beds being used right now are students in quarantine because of potential exposure.

Students are divided into two separate wings in Spalding Hall based on their coronavirus status, said NMU spokesperson Derek Hall.

“Isolation is for students who have tested positive,” Hall said. “Quarantine is for students who’ve had close contact with someone who’s tested positive.”

Hall says he expects some students will be released this weekend, in accordance with CDC guidelines, which will keep the dorm well below the 150 bed capacity for now.

“If we approach 90% of that 150, we have had discussions with local hotels to be an overflow, but also we would be in serious discussions about what we’re doing at the university with all of our plans related to COVID-19,” he said.

At UP Health System-Marquette, where coronavirus hospitalizations remain very low, CEO Gar Atchison says his team has been coordinating with NMU.

“I’m confident that the schools have the ability to provide a safe environment within the classroom,” Atchison said. “What’s going to be important is what students do when they’re not in the classroom.”

NMU students in Spalding are delivered food and encouraged to participate in classes virtually if they can.

“We have a lot of staff working with them,” said Hall. “We also have a nurse on site who is addressing anything that they might night while they’re in quarantine.”

Students each get their own bedroom and share their bathroom with one other person.

Updated numbers posted on NMU’s website also show progress in getting results back from a Chicago lab. The university postponed the start of in-person classes by a week because of the turnaround delay. The university plans to start classes on campus Monday.

NMU has sent about 7,700 samples to the lab, and about 7,100 have been returned. Thirty-two are positive - a rate of 0.45%.

The Marquette County Health Department says it is working in coordination with NMU so that test results from people with a Marquette County address are reported to the county health department. They will be recorded as cases in Marquette County. For students that commute from other counties in the U.P., their address is to remain in that county with reporting to the local health department for that county.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.