Advertisement

NMU explains how quarantine & isolation dorm is being used

Spalding Hall has 150 beds, and 69 of them are currently occupied.
Spalding Hall on the NMU campus
Spalding Hall on the NMU campus(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The dormitory set aside at Northern Michigan University for coronavirus quarantine and isolation is about halfway full as of Thursday morning.

Spalding Hall has 150 beds, and 69 of them are currently occupied. Click here for updated numbers from NMU’s coronavirus dashboard.

Twenty-two beds are occupied by students living on campus who have tested positive for the coronavirus. They’re in isolation. Thirteen of the beds are for students quarantined due to the CDC’s international travel guidelines. The remaining 34 beds being used right now are students in quarantine because of potential exposure.

Students are divided into two separate wings in Spalding Hall based on their coronavirus status, said NMU spokesperson Derek Hall.

“Isolation is for students who have tested positive,” Hall said. “Quarantine is for students who’ve had close contact with someone who’s tested positive.”

Hall says he expects some students will be released this weekend, in accordance with CDC guidelines, which will keep the dorm well below the 150 bed capacity for now.

“If we approach 90% of that 150, we have had discussions with local hotels to be an overflow, but also we would be in serious discussions about what we’re doing at the university with all of our plans related to COVID-19,” he said.

At UP Health System-Marquette, where coronavirus hospitalizations remain very low, CEO Gar Atchison says his team has been coordinating with NMU.

“I’m confident that the schools have the ability to provide a safe environment within the classroom,” Atchison said. “What’s going to be important is what students do when they’re not in the classroom.”

NMU students in Spalding are delivered food and encouraged to participate in classes virtually if they can.

“We have a lot of staff working with them,” said Hall. “We also have a nurse on site who is addressing anything that they might night while they’re in quarantine.”

Students each get their own bedroom and share their bathroom with one other person.

Updated numbers posted on NMU’s website also show progress in getting results back from a Chicago lab. The university postponed the start of in-person classes by a week because of the turnaround delay. The university plans to start classes on campus Monday.

NMU has sent about 7,700 samples to the lab, and about 7,100 have been returned. Thirty-two are positive - a rate of 0.45%.

The Marquette County Health Department says it is working in coordination with NMU so that test results from people with a Marquette County address are reported to the county health department. They will be recorded as cases in Marquette County. For students that commute from other counties in the U.P., their address is to remain in that county with reporting to the local health department for that county.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Source: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and JOHN FLESHER
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly.

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain very low at UPHS-Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
As of Wednesday morning, there was only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the hospital.

News

Kids Book Fair continues at Peter White Public Library

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Kids who participated in the library's Summer Reading Program can choose three free books now through Saturday, Aug. 22.

News

Kids Book Fair continues at Peter White Public Library

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

VOD Recordings

UPHS-Marquette update on COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
CEO Gar Atchison says coronavirus hospitalizations remain very low at UP Health System

News

2 hospitalized in car fire after rear-ending construction crane

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

News

Stupak endorses Ferguson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
The longest running 1st District Congressman announces his endorsement for this November's Congressional District race.

News

Shoreline mapping drone taken down by bald eagle recovered

Updated: 5 hours ago
EGLE drone hit in Eagle strike recovered.

News

CLK changes up back-to-school plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
A week after passing a back-to-school plan, the CLK school board passed an amendment regarding mask requirements in school.

News

State Police make two arrests for operating while intoxicated

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post recently made two arrests, both involving intoxicated drivers.