New movie showing Friday at Thomas Theatre Group

QUINESSEC, Mich. (WLUC) -The Thomas Theatre Group is showing a new movie Friday, August 21.

‘Unhinged,’ featuring Russell Crowe, is an American thriller that follows a young woman who is harassed by a stranger, following a road incident. This is the first blockbuster release since early March.

“This is the first movie that has comesout from Hollywood, that we’re able to show. It’s new content, in the theatres, day in and date release. So, it will be finally be something for the general public across the country to go to the theatre to see finally the first new movie since March 16,” said the Thomas Theatre Group’s president, Thomas D. Andes.

‘Unhinged’ will not be the last new movie. Two more blockbuster films, ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music,’ and ‘The New Mutants’ arrive on August 28. ‘Tenet’ starts on September 3.

All three Thomas Theatres around Upper Michigan have been operating safety since mid-June, showing throw-back movies. Their capacity has been limited to 25% due to COVID-19.

Be sure to check movie times for the new releases.

