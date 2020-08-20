More Humid, Predominantly Cloudy and Sometimes Showery Weather On the Way
A Front will Tend to Linger Close by
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily in the afternoon into the evening
Highs: 70s to around 80
Saturday: Humid with a good chance of areas of showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 70s to around 80
Sunday: Cooler, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: near 70 north along Lake Superior to the 70s elsewhere
Look for the gradual return of warmth and humidity during the first half of next week.
