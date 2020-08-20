Michigan to hold regional webinars on changes to PFAS in groundwater rules, new investigations into contaminated sites

MICHIGAN (Press Release/WLUC) - The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) today announced dates for a series of regional webinars in September to educate the public on the launch of investigations into sites with PFAS contamination exceeding the state’s new clean-up standards.

Administered by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the new groundwater cleanup criteria are 8 ppt for PFOA and 16 ppt for PFOS. As a result, 38 new sites were added into MPART’s portfolio of ongoing PFAS investigations on Aug. 3, 2020. Most of these sites are landfills or former manufacturing facilities already the subject of ongoing state investigations into other forms of contamination. Summaries of the new sites have been posted on the MPART website.

The regional webinars are intended to inform local officials, legislators, residents,and the general public in the counties listed below about the new sites. The webinars will provide an overview of the new cleanup criteria, health information and an overview of each of the new sites in the region.

Computer log-in and telephone dial-in instructions are included in the meeting notices posted on the MPART calendar of public meetings: Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.

The webinars will run from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 9, Southwest: Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Allegan, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

Sept. 10, Central: Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Gratiot, Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston and Shiawassee counties.

Sept. 15, Southeast: Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne counties.

Sept. 16, East: Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac and Tuscola counties.

Sept. 17, North: Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola, Wexford, Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft counties.

Sept. 28, West: Barry, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties.

Known to scientists as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS are a group of potentially harmful contaminants used in thousands of applications globally including firefighting foam, food packaging and many other consumer products. These compounds also are used by industries such as tanneries, metal platers and clothing manufacturers.

To learn more about PFAS, visit the MPART website: Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.