Lori Branstrom Memorial Livestock Expo begins

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From the audience looking into the showring, showing animals looks easy. But participants say it takes a lot of time and preparation.

“Start off every day waking up at five in the morning, coming out to the barn. It’s a lot of work that you’re doing outside, getting your steer ready, working with him a lot,” said Mitchell Miller, Grand Showman for ages 17-19.

“A lot of trying to keep his head up so he doesn’t throw it to the ground and try to eat grass and getting his feet set up,” said Charlee Klink, a third year 4-H member.

Thursday morning the Lori Branstrom Memorial Livestock Expo began with steer showing.

“They’re judging how you’re presenting your animal, how you’re doing. They don’t really look at your animal, they look at how you set him up,” said Holli Stapleton, Reserve Showman for ages 17-19.

But the preparation began months ago.

“A lot of people don’t understand why I put so much time into it. Well it’s because I like to go into the showring and my sure my steer is ready because I want him to perform at the best of his ability as possible,” said Miller.

These participants are thankful that even though the fair was canceled, they still have an opportunity to show their animals.

“I still get to show him, so I have practice as another year with him and I get to sell him still to make money to put towards college, so it means a lot,” said Klink.

“It’s so nice. There’s been no shows throughout the whole year, so it’s been really nice. The people here have been really great putting this on. They had to jump through so many hoops to make sure that we could be here, but it’s been going good and everyone’s been awesome,” said Stapleton.

“It’s like my sport pretty much. So, I spend countless hours with my steer here and my lambs. I show multiple animals but it’s something I am very passionate about,” said Miller.

In addition to the cows, sheep were also shown Thursday. Friday begins with the pigs.

