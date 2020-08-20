Kids Book Fair continues at Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library still has thousands of books left to give away to kids who participated in the Summer Reading Program.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehborg says in the first two days of the book fair, more than 600 books were given out.

Children are allowed to get three free books for participating in the Summer Reading Program. A big tent is set up in the library’s parking lot where books will be stacked on tables.

Rehborg says kids and their parents should bring their reading logs, but it’s OK if it’s been lost. Rehborg says you can still get books.

The Book Fair continues Thursday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

