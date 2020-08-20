Advertisement

Kids Book Fair continues at Peter White Public Library

Kids who participated in the library's Summer Reading Program can choose three free books now through Saturday, Aug. 22.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library still has thousands of books left to give away to kids who participated in the Summer Reading Program.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehborg says in the first two days of the book fair, more than 600 books were given out.

Children are allowed to get three free books for participating in the Summer Reading Program. A big tent is set up in the library’s parking lot where books will be stacked on tables.

Rehborg says kids and their parents should bring their reading logs, but it’s OK if it’s been lost. Rehborg says you can still get books.

The Book Fair continues Thursday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about upcoming programs at the library, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain very low at UPHS-Marquette

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
As of Wednesday morning, there was only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the hospital.

News

Kids Book Fair continues at Peter White Public Library

Updated: 1 hour ago

VOD Recordings

UPHS-Marquette update on COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
CEO Gar Atchison says coronavirus hospitalizations remain very low at UP Health System

News

2 hospitalized in car fire after rear-ending construction crane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Latest News

News

Stupak endorses Ferguson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
The longest running 1st District Congressman announces his endorsement for this November's Congressional District race.

News

Shoreline mapping drone taken down by bald eagle recovered.

Updated: 2 hours ago
EGLE drone hit in Eagle strike recovered.

News

CLK changes up back-to-school plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
A week after passing a back-to-school plan, the CLK school board passed an amendment regarding mask requirements in school.

News

State Police make two arrests for operating while intoxicated

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post recently made two arrests, both involving intoxicated drivers.

Back to School & Beyond

NMU students bring economic stability to the City of Marquette

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
While it’s not known exactly how much the NMU community contributes to the Marquette economy now, a 2012 report published by the university estimates over $205 million.

Coronavirus

MDHHS issues order requiring all MDOC staff be tested for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Under the Emergency Order, prisons operated by MDOC must adopt testing protocols for anyone who works within the physical boundaries of the prison or comes into contact with prisoners while on the job.